“Trust yourself and each other. Trust your training. We will do amazing things.”. Those were the confident words of our commander, Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad, as he jumped on a chair in the Ali al Salem airbase passenger terminal and stood before the task force as we prepared to board C-17 Globemasters en route to Kabul via Qatar. Getting there was a feat in itself. He was concerned with understanding our command relationship and mission on the ground. He had been woken up late on August 12th with the news the Bastards were going to Afghanistan.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO