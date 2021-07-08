Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Mariner announces first acquisition since partnering with private equity

By Jeff Benjamin
InvestmentNews
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegiant Private Advisors adds nearly $1 billion to Mariner's assets under advisement and expands the firm's footprint in Florida. Mariner Wealth Advisors will add nearly $1 billion in assets under management with the acquisition of Allegiant Private Advisors, based in Sarasota, Florida. Allegiant serves nearly 500 clients that combine for...

