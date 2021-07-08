Mariner announces first acquisition since partnering with private equity

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP ("Denham") reports that on July 13, 2021, it acquired, through its controlled affiliate Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), indirect ownership and control of 23,193,098 common shares (each, a "Camino Share") in the capital of Camino Minerals Corporation ("Camino") and 2,941,176 units of Camino (the "Camino Units" and, together with the Camino Shares, the "Camino Securities") by way of private agreements entered into between Stellar and Camino. Each Camino Unit is comprised of one Camino Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Camino Warrant") of Camino exercisable at $0.25 for two years. Denham acquired the Camino Securities through its controlled affiliate Stellar by way of: (i) the issuance by Camino of the 23,193,098 Camino Shares to Stellar in consideration for the sale by Stellar of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. to Camino; and (ii) the subscription by Stellar for 2,941,176 Camino Units for an aggregate purchase price of $499,999.92.