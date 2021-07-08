Cancel
Haitian Authorities Are Arresting Suspects In Presidential Assassination

 13 days ago

Last night, a gunfight broke out on the streets of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, as security forces traded fire with people suspected in the assassination of the country's president. Authorities killed four suspects and arrested others. The AP is reporting that a Haitian official says two people in custody are U.S. citizens. Meanwhile, the killing of President Jovenel Moise on Tuesday night has deepened Haiti's political crisis and left questions about who exactly is leading the country. Earlier today, I spoke with Widlore Merancourt, the editor in chief of the Haitian news outlet Ayibopost. Thank you for joining us.

