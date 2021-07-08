City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Thursday, July 8, 2021

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 17,708 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Thursday, July 1. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 730,167, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 902,613. Currently, 58.8 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 72.7 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Public Health reports 57 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 12 on ventilators.

In the last two weeks, one percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 145,424 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 3,746 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 24 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

Approved Weekend Street Closures for Outdoor Dining (July 9-11): In June 2020, the City launched four new options for restaurants to operate outdoor dining in order to earn much needed revenue. To see this weekend’s approved street closures, view this blog. Vehicular traffic should avoid these streets.

Philly Vax Sweepstakes: The second drawing of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes was done on July 6. Twelve potential winners – six from the selected zip code 19133 – were chosen and the team from the University of Pennsylvania is reaching out to them via phone, email, and postal mail to check and confirm their vaccine status. As a reminder, if a winner wasn’t vaccinated by the time of the drawing, they are not eligible and will not receive the prize money. In that case, another name will be drawn and they will be contacted. The City will announce information about winners next week.

The team has randomly selected another undervaccinated zip code in Philadelphia to be the selected zip code for the third and final drawing. The selected zip code for the third Philly Vax Sweepstakes drawing is 19142. On Monday, July 19, twelve more vaccinated Philadelphians will be chosen, six from 19142 and six from the rest of the city. The prize breakdown for the third drawing is the same as it was for the previous drawings: Two $50,000 winners; Four $5,000 winners; and Six $1,000 winners.

Winners will be split between the selected zip code and the rest of the city. Residents throughout Philadelphia are encouraged to get vaccinated if they haven’t already so they will be eligible to win. Residents of 19142 are especially encouraged to get vaccinated because their chances of being selected to win are much higher. Learn more at phillyvaxsweeps.com.

