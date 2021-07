[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."]. Only took five damn episodes, but we finally now know what was up with that President Loki teaser image from the trailer. What's funny about its reveal here is that it's a reminder of how wrong I (and perhaps others, but I'll only speak for myself here) was about what this show was going to be like, back when all we had were vague trailers and interview tidbits to go off. President Loki, in my head, felt like he was destined to be a really big part of the series...