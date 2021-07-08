Cancel
Cars

Harley’s Latest LiveWire Electric Motorbike Gets Better Mileage for a Lower Price

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 13 days ago

The original Harley-Davidson LiveWire cycle launched in 2019 and was lauded for its stellar style and performance. However, no one loved its super-high $29,799 price tag. Now, the LiveWire ONE relaunch is set to make a splash under the new spinoff brand, and it’s got a much lower price tag to boot.

#Livewire#Electric Motorcycles#Bike#Harley Davidson Livewire#Ev
