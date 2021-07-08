Harley’s Latest LiveWire Electric Motorbike Gets Better Mileage for a Lower Price

Harley-Davidson’s stock (NYSE: HOG), has gained 27% - moving from about $37 to $47 since the end of 2020. The price rose in 2021 as the company started recovering after it was hit hard due to the pandemic in 2020. In 2020 sales volume fell by 32% for the year, which caused revenue to fall by 25% y-o-y to $4.1 billion. In Q1 2021, recovery was seen in its main market i.e. North America as sales volume increased by 30% y-o-y for the region. Overall the sales volume increased by 9% y-o-y for the quarter. The recovery in volume led to revenue growth as the company posted revenue of $1.4 billion, up 10% y-o-y. At the current price of $47 we believe Harley-Davidson’s stock is in line with its potential. Our dashboard, ’Buy or Sell Harley-Davidson Stock?’ provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.