Collecting vintage watches is great—as long as you’re okay with a little maintenance (OK, a lot of maintenance). Fine watches are carefully crafted, intricate machines—that’s why we love them—but the years can take a toll. By the time it reaches your wrist, a vintage watch has likely gone through quite a bit of wear and tear, and those precision parts probably don’t work like they used to. For some, that’s fine, but for others, a broken vintage watch is, well, a broken watch. That’s what makes the Nivada Grenchen Valjoux 23 VZ Limited Edition so appealing. Made from new-old stock movements, this pair of timepieces effectively recreates watches of yearyear as if they were brand new. In other words, owning one is like owning a vintage watch—without the maintenance headaches.