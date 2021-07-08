Cancel
Kentucky State

Lady Panthers prepare to host Kentucky Give Back Clinic

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Lady Panthers are preparing to host the Kentucky women’s basketball team and coaches for the first annual ElzyEra Give Back Clinic. “I’m most excited to see the kids’ faces like for me that’s all I’ll be watching is the little girls’ faces to get to see all these players that they’ve watched on TV. And then from 4-5, there’s a meet and great and you don’t have to be part of camp. Anybody can come in from 4-5, get to meet Coach, get to take pictures, get to do autographs will all the players and all the coaches so, you know, I hope that everybody will take advantage of that,” said Pikeville Head Coach Kristy Orem.

