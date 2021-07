The Miami Marlins (40-54) will duel the Washington Nationals (44-49) in Game 2 of a three-game showdown at Nationals Park in Washington on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Miami needs a win here after a 1-18 loss to the Washington Nationals in the opening match of a series on Monday. The Marlins also lost a series against the Philadelphia Phillies after they gave up the last two installments at 2-4 on Saturday and 4-7. Last time out, the Fish ended up scoring only one run in the 8th frame while driving nine hits with one error in the loss. Pitcher Ross Detwiler lasted for just 1.0 innings but allowed eight earned runs and seven hits resulting in a horrible 1-8 defeat. The bullpen gave up a total of 10 earned runs on 11 hits with two walks granted and struck out six Washington batters. Shortstop Miguel Rojas acquired the lone run scored on three hits with an RBI for the Marlins.