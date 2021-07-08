Iowa Finance Authority disburses $220k to help homeowners avoid foreclosure

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas Stidham, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Citizens Bank & Savings Co, on December 6, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama, in Vol 817 Page 062; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Hamilton, Marion County, Alabama, on August 5, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land situated in the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 11 West, Marion County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Begin at a point on the North line of said Section 6, said point being South 86 degrees 15 minutes West and 210 feet from the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of said Section; thence South 5 degrees 45 minutes East 210 feet; thence North 86 degrees 15 minutes East 210 feet to the half section line; thence South 5 degrees 45 minutes East along the half section line 420 feet; thence South 86 degrees 15 minutes West 420 feet; thence North 5 degrees 45 minutes West 630 feet to the North line of said Section 6; thence North 86 degrees 15 minutes East along the North line of said Section 210 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 5 acres, more or less. The herein described tract being subject to that certain area being used for public road right of way. . Property street address for informational purposes: 1133 County Hwy 179 , Phil Campbell, AL 35581. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 High.