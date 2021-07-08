Cancel
Iowa Finance Authority disburses $220k to help homeowners avoid foreclosure

swiowanewssource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Iowa Finance Authority has so far approved about 1,000 applications received from residents through its Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Assistance Program, officials said July 8. The total disbursement of $220,000 so far includes the approval of 126 of 513 applications residents submitted through the program since...

www.swiowanewssource.com

