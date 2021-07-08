Cancel
Jeff Gordon exits booth to Hendrick, Kyle (Busch) wins again

Last week the news broke that hall of famer Jeff Gordon was resigning from Fox Sports and moving to Hendrick Motorsports to become Vice Chairman. Gordon became a household name as a champion driving for Hendrick and invested money in the team in the late 90’s. He will become second in command at Hendrick and work daily with competition and marketing for the team. While I was never a Gordon fan I really liked him in the booth and thought he did a good job. I wonder if his replacement will be a driver that retires at the end of this season?

