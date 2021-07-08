Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Group connected to Sidney Powell says it is raising money for the Arizona audit

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Posted by 
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xhchc_0arMrRC800

A new group linked to conspiracy theorist and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell says it is raising money to fund the Arizona Senate’s so-called election audit.

In the weeks after Trump’s loss last year to Joe Biden, Powell vowed to “ release the Kraken ” in a series of lawsuits that alleged massive and coordinated fraud in the election. Those lawsuits were all tossed out of court, and an Arizona judge ruled that its claims were completely free of supporting evidence.

Powell is currently facing sanctions and is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Services, but has argued that the case should be thrown out because “no reasonable person” would believe her claims.

The Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic was created by the Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic and lists a P.O. box in Florida as its address. The website claims that it is raising money for a variety of reasons including the Arizona effort, litigation in Georgia and Pennsylvania, an investigation in Michigan and a “Cyber Election Fraud” investigation fund.

The P.O. box listed is the same as one for a legal fund created for Powell’s election fraud lawsuits that was created by long-time Republican party donor Robert Matheson.

A previous version of the site said that it was “not directly connected to Sidney Powell’s legal defense fund,” according to reporting by The Daily Beast . However, the site still uses the name the Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic, which was the original name for the group that was helping fund Powell’s Kraken lawsuits.

Ken Bennett, the liaison between Senate Republicans and the auditors, said he had no idea if the group was actually funding the audit. He said that lead firm Cyber Ninjas, the company with no election or auditing experience that is led by a conspiracy theorist who believes the election was rigged and whose work Powell has touted in the past , hasn’t disclosed anything to him.

“If the Ninjas knew that this is a source of funding that is coming to them, then it is up to them to get the word out,” Bennett told the Arizona Mirror .

Bennett said he was unaware of the fund until someone sent him an interview with Michigan attorney Matthew DePerno , who unsuccessfully sued to try to force an audit of Antrim County’s election results, talking with Steve Bannon about the fund . Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, was involved in that effort.

“They have not discussed it with me,” Bennett said of the private organizations that are paying Cyber Ninjas to do the Arizona election review. “I’ve never been involved in whether or how much or when or who.”

The Senate agreed to pay the company $150,000, but outside organizations have popped up with goals of raising more than $3 million to pay for the work.

Bennett said he was also unaware of accusations made on the website raising money for the Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic that CyFir, one of the subcontractors working under Cyber Ninjas, had allegedly “discovered security breaches” of voting systems in multiple states. Ben Cotton, the CEO of CyFir, who is attributed to making the discovery, has walked back similar bombastic claims in the past .

Bennett said Cotton has never discussed any findings from any other state with him.

The fund is also connected to the Foundation for the American Republic, a non-profit that funds “influencers” and “investigative journalists” who are focused on “election integrity.” A video on the group’s site showcasing some of the people they support includes right-wing disinformation peddlers such as Kalen D’almeida and Fog City Midge .

Funding for the ballot review has been opaque , with the Senate denying requests for records and information related to who is helping pay for the process.

The Arizona Republic is suing the Senate and Cyber Ninjas for records related to funding and how Cyber Ninjas is conducting its work.

Neither Cyber Ninjas or the new fund allegedly raising money for the audit responded to requests for comment.

The post Group connected to Sidney Powell says it is raising money for the Arizona audit appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 2

Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

250
Followers
244
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ken Bennett
Person
Ben Cotton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Auditing#The Arizona Senate#Kraken#Dominion Voting Services#The Legal Defense Fund#P O#The Daily Beast#Republicans#Cyfir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Stone-Manning nomination

Tracy Stone-Manning and a former federal investigator during the past few days shared widely varying accounts of her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking in an Idaho national forest, as the fight over the Montanan’s nomination to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management escalated. The post Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Stone-Manning nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Is another surge coming? Sharply rising COVID-19 cases worry health experts

Arizona had been seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases but new data is showing that cases are continuing to rise, with 11 of the state’s 15 counties having “substantial” spread and the state increasing its number of cases for five consecutive weeks as hospital capacity continues to be strained.   The post Is another surge coming? Sharply rising COVID-19 cases worry health experts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting commission aims to finish maps by late December

Arizonans will see the final versions of their new legislative and congressional maps shortly before Christmas under a schedule the Independent Redistricting Commission adopted, with the caveat that things could still stretch into January due to a pandemic-induced delay in the census data it needs to draw the new boundaries.  The commission voted on Monday […] The post Redistricting commission aims to finish maps by late December appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUSPosted by
Arizona Mirror

US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark

By early July 2021, nearly two-thirds of all U.S. residents 12 years and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 55% were fully vaccinated. But uptake varies drastically by region – and it is lower on average among non-white people. Many blame the relatively lower vaccination rates in communities of color […] The post US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Judge: Senate must disclose who is funding its election review

A judge said the Arizona Senate’s reasoning for why it rejected a public records request for documents relating to the ongoing ballot review — including who is funding the effort — would lead to the “absurd result” of effectively gutting state public records law and “erode any sense of transparency” in government. Maricopa County Superior […] The post Judge: Senate must disclose who is funding its election review appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PoliticsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

New census privacy formula could affect redistricting, but opinions differ

A new effort by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people’s privacy could make it harder for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission to draw districts primarily composed of people of color that will withstand litigation under the Voting Rights Act.  The post New census privacy formula could affect redistricting, but opinions differ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Anti-poverty advocates urge Sinema to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation, with a particular focus on senators like Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema. The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Sinema to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Arizona Mirror

‘The Big lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights

PHILADELPHIA — Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide.    The post ‘The Big lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona StatePosted by
Arizona Mirror

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly. The post Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Federal investigation aims to uncover painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children travelled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania's Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities.  The post Federal investigation aims to uncover painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUSPosted by
Arizona Mirror

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Lawmakers approve money to research marijuana ‘psychosis’

Lawmakers on the final day of the legislative session approved spending $250,000 to research connections between marijuana use and “psychosis,” an idea promoted by a controversial book that scientists have panned as “junk science”  The spending, which was attached to broader bill that allocates money from the state’s medical marijuana fund to public health, mental […] The post Lawmakers approve money to research marijuana ‘psychosis’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Comments / 2

Community Policy