6 Times the Filibuster Helped Senators Kill Big Bills

Senate GOP leader Everett M. Dirksen prepares for a filibuster in October 1965. Credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images. The filibuster, a method of delaying or halting the progress of a bill through prolonged speeches, developed in both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the 19th century. The U.S. House of Representatives got rid of the filibuster at the end of that century. But in the Senate, the filibuster became more common after Reconstruction.