Materion Corp. to expand presence in Berks County, add 65 jobs
Materion Corp., which has a plant in Perry Township, recently announced that it will expand its manufacturing operations in Berks County. In an announcement made by Gov. Tom Wolf's office, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it will open a new facility for Materion Performance Alloys and Composites that will create at least 65 new jobs and retain the 132 from the current site near Shoemakersville.www.readingeagle.com
