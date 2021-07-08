Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Vegan Ethiopian Restaurant Headed to Santa Monica

By Edify TV
Santa Monica Mirror
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular plant-based pop-up opening brick and mortar. A popular Ethiopian pop-up restaurant will soon open a brick-and-mortar location near the Third Street Promenade. The restaurant is called Berbere by T&T Lifestyle created by husband-and-wife owner Tezeta “Tete” Alemayehu (from Addis Abba, Ethiopia) and partner Tsega-Ab “Bicko” Fenta. According to Eater LA, the menu is a mixture of Ethiopian staples and vegan items, including items such as their tofu-based enkulal firfir scramble, Injera plate and grilled cauliflower burger.

smmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Pop Up Restaurant#Ethiopian#Santa Monica#Food Drink#Berbere#T T Lifestyle#Tsega Ab#Instagram#Caf#Ice Cream#Mint
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy