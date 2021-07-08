Vegan Ethiopian Restaurant Headed to Santa Monica

Popular plant-based pop-up opening brick and mortar. A popular Ethiopian pop-up restaurant will soon open a brick-and-mortar location near the Third Street Promenade. The restaurant is called Berbere by T&T Lifestyle created by husband-and-wife owner Tezeta “Tete” Alemayehu (from Addis Abba, Ethiopia) and partner Tsega-Ab “Bicko” Fenta. According to Eater LA, the menu is a mixture of Ethiopian staples and vegan items, including items such as their tofu-based enkulal firfir scramble, Injera plate and grilled cauliflower burger.