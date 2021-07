Louisiana DOTD Invites Private Partners for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project. Lake Charles, LA – Today, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., invited four private companies to submit proposals for delivering the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project in Calcasieu Parish. This project will extend from the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp on the east side of the bridge and will reconstruct the Calcasieu River Bridge and the interstate mainline, and improve and reconfigure a segment of LA 378 (Sampson Street) from I-10 to Sulphur Avenue.