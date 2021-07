It's that time of year again, your child's birthday. It only seemed yesterday that you found out you were pregnant. How time has flown by, unbelievable. But this time, you are not able to celebrate your kid's birthday the way you used to. With the pandemic striking the whole world, you're not able to invite all your kids' friends. But there is no need to worry, we have 3 tips to throw an awesome birthday party for your kid which they will love.