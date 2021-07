The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem censured Israel on Thursday for demolishing an accused terrorist’s home earlier in the day. Israel destroyed the building despite a request from the United States not to do so on the basis that the accused holds U.S. citizenship, Channel 13 reported. Overnight, early Palestinian reports said Israeli forces had entered the town of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah to destroy the home. Those reports were later confirmed by an IDF spokesman.