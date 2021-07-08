UMass Medical School receives $2.8 million grant for advanced cryo-EM microscope
Massachusetts Life Sciences Center funding supports Cryo-EM Core Facility at UMMS. Roger J. Davis, PhD, FRS, and the Cryo-EM Core facility at UMass Medical School have received $2.8 million from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) for the purchase of an advanced Glacios cryo-electron microscope from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The MLSC is an economic development investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts.www.umassmed.edu
