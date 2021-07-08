Cancel
Dutch rapper Slick ‘shot crime journalist Peter de Vries five times’ leaving justice campaigner fighting for life

By Chiara Fiorillo
The US Sun
 13 days ago
A DUTCH rapper allegedly shot a crime journalist five times, leaving the justice campaigner fighting for his life.

Delano Geerman - known as "Slick" or "Demper" - could be charged with the shooting of Peter R. de Vries that happened in Amsterdam at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Rapper Delano Geerman could be charged with the shooting of Peter R. De Vries Credit: Instagram
Peter R. de Vries is famous in the Netherlands for exposing notorious criminals Credit: AP
The journalist was shot five times in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening Credit: Reuters

The 64-year-old journalist was allegedly attacked after making a television appearance and is now in hospital in critical condition.

Mr De Vries - who is famous in the Netherlands for exposing notorious criminals and speaking on behalf of crime victims - was shot in his head and body, witnesses told local media.

The 21-year-old rapper was stopped in a car on a motorway and the driver, named locally as Kamiel Egiert, 35, was also arrested, The Times reports.

A third suspect had also been arrested, but has since been released, according to Al Jazeera.

This evening, while investigations are ongoing, police raided the rapper's house in the town of Tiel.

Geerman - who has a YouTube channel accused of glorifying violence - is said to have a criminal record.

The car's driver, Egiert, has an outstanding European arrest warrant for theft and robberies which was previously issued by Poland.

Officers are allegedly investigating the men's links to Ridouan Taghi, a Moroccan-Dutch involved in organised crime.

According to police, Taghi made death threats against De Vries in 2019 after the journalist supported the main witness against him.

Police are investigating the links between the suspects and Ridouan Taghi Credit: Collect

At the time of the shooting, Mr De Vries was acting as a spokesperson and non-legal advisor for witness Nabil B. who is testifying against Taghi, the Deutsche Welle reports.

Nabil B.'s brother was murdered in broad daylight in Amsterdam in 2018 and his lawyer Derk Wiersum was gunned down outside his home in 2019.

They were allegedly murdered by Taghi's associates.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Geerman is a first cousin of Jaouad Joey W, the main suspect in a previous criminal investigation known as the 26Koper case.

Following the shooting on Tuesday, De Vries's son Royce tweeted: "Yesterday our worst nightmare became reality. We as a family surround Peter with love and hope during this difficult phase.

"Much is still uncertain, but what is certain is that all expressions of support from all over the country now offer enormous support."

The journalist is fighting for his life in hospital Credit: Eyevine
Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said the shooting was a 'brutal, cowardly crime' Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the attack was "shocking and inconceivable".

He added: "It’s an attack on a courageous journalist and by extension an attack on the freedom of the press, which is so essential for our democracy and rule of law."

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said: "Peter R de Vries is for all of us a national hero, an unusually courageous journalist, tirelessly seeking justice.

"Today, justice in our country appears a long way off. A brutal, cowardly crime has been committed."

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on authorities to investigate the circumstances of the shooting to determine whether Mr De Vries was targeted for his work.

European Council President Charles Michel said yesterday: "A crime has been committed against a journalist. It is a crime against our fundamental value of freedom of the press."

Mr De Vries previously said that death threats had become part of his daily routine.

Earlier this year, he told the Vrij Nederland magazine: "I'm not scared. That's part of the job."

The incident has stunned the Netherlands as gun violence is rare in the country, but killings linked to organised crime are not uncommon.

Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Amsterdam Credit: EPA
Flowers have been left near the street where the journalist was shot five times Credit: EPA

