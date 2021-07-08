Woodhead honored for 60 years in funeral business
On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, John Daniel “Dan” Woodhead was honored for 60 years of service as a funeral director and embalmer by the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky at their 139th annual state convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center & Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville, by President Gerald “Marty” Jones II. Dan is the fourth generation of his family serving at the Woodhead Funeral Homes in Falmouth and Berry.www.falmouthoutlook.com
Comments / 0