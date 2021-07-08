Cancel
Argentina announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Argentina on Thursday announced it will sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna, as the country attempts to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero told Argentina’s Congress that a deal would be signed...

