If you’re reading this, chances are you’re hitting a friendship rut with your best friend. You feel a little distant and it’s like you and your female friends are not speaking the same language anymore. If you’re at that stage where you find yourself running out of common topics to talk about with them, don’t worry. There’s still hope you can reconnect with your girls and regain that lost intimacy. If you’re dedicated enough, you can make anything work. However, as you and your friends grow, it’s more likely that each one of you would follow a different direction which can strain the rapport between you altogether. So, if you’re willing to stay close with your besties, it’s time you learn how you can boost the intimacy between you guys and strengthen your friendship bond.