Hartzel graduates from the 2021 Elevate Program
Melanie Hartzel, Pendleton County resident and PC Tourism leader, recently graduated from the 2021 Elevate Program under Leadership Kentucky. According to the website, Leadership Kentucky was “created in 1984 as a non-profit educational organization” that “brings together a selected group of people who possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments, and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.” Its “goal is to prepare...participants to take an active role in advancing the state for the common good.”www.falmouthoutlook.com
Comments / 0