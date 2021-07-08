Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Indicted on Murder Charges in Shooting Death of Queens Man

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwtZN_0arMq7lS00
Queensbridge Houses (Photo: QueensPost)

A Bronx man has been indicted for the shooting death of a man in Long Island City in May.

Darrius Saunders, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on a five-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree among other charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25-years-to-life in prison.

Saunders stands accused of gunning down Kayron Wilson, 33, shortly after midnight on May 10, as Wilson sat in the front passenger seat of a car alongside a female companion near the Queensbridge Houses.

Saunders and a still unapprehended accomplice allegedly fired shots at Wilson and struck him three times in the chest, while the vehicle was parked on 12th Street and 40th Avenue. Police have video footage of the incident.

Wilson was transported to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His companion was behind the wheel at the time of the shooting and drove off unharmed. She then alerted police.

“This defendant showed callous disregard for human life by walking up to a vehicle with a gun in his hand and murdering the victim,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “We will not allow the streets of our borough to be used as shooting galleries.”

Saunders had been out of prison on parole for less than a year at the time of the shooting, having served more than six years for attempted robbery, the Daily News reported.

Wilson left behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Saunders is due back in court on Sept. 9.

Comments / 0

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
539
Followers
372
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cornell Hospital#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Woman Racially Abused, Sprayed With Water in Anti-Asian Hate Attack in LIC: NYPD

A woman was racially abused and sprayed with water in an anti-Asian bias attack on a Long Island City street in May, police said. The victim, a 55-year-old Asian American woman, was walking her dog in front of Chase Bank, located at 24-16 Queens Plaza South, at around noon on May 22 when she was approached by the suspect who splashed her with water from a bottle and made a racial slur, according to police.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Man Punched and Kicked During Woodhaven Home Invasion Thursday

A man was punched and kicked inside his own house during a home invasion that took place in Woodhaven Thursday. The victim discovered a man inside his home at around 9:40 a.m. July 8 in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street. The resident approached the suspect and was punched and kicked in the face, according to police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy