Bronx Man Indicted on Murder Charges in Shooting Death of Queens Man

Queensbridge Houses (Photo: QueensPost)

A Bronx man has been indicted for the shooting death of a man in Long Island City in May.

Darrius Saunders, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on a five-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree among other charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25-years-to-life in prison.

Saunders stands accused of gunning down Kayron Wilson, 33, shortly after midnight on May 10, as Wilson sat in the front passenger seat of a car alongside a female companion near the Queensbridge Houses.

Saunders and a still unapprehended accomplice allegedly fired shots at Wilson and struck him three times in the chest, while the vehicle was parked on 12th Street and 40th Avenue. Police have video footage of the incident.

Wilson was transported to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His companion was behind the wheel at the time of the shooting and drove off unharmed. She then alerted police.

“This defendant showed callous disregard for human life by walking up to a vehicle with a gun in his hand and murdering the victim,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “We will not allow the streets of our borough to be used as shooting galleries.”

Saunders had been out of prison on parole for less than a year at the time of the shooting, having served more than six years for attempted robbery, the Daily News reported.

Wilson left behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Saunders is due back in court on Sept. 9.