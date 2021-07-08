Cancel
Trevor Bauer’s MLB leave extended amid sexual assault allegations

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Bauer’s MLB future remains unclear amid allegations of sexual assault. MLB announced Thursday that Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended for another seven days after it originally began on July 2. He was placed on leave after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Pasadena earlier this year. The second seven-day period begins Friday.

