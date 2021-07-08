Cancel
Real Estate

Starter home prices are growing seven times faster than renter income

By Paul Centopani
nationalmortgagenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket conditions are growing more challenging for renters who are trying to become first-time home buyers as down payment savings timelines expand. Housing affordability fell below historical averages in half of the country in the second quarter, with the lower end of the market seeing the greatest extremes. Starter home prices are appreciating at nearly seven times the pace of renter income, according to Zillow.

Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
Real EstateHousing Wire

The housing market is losing steam

Mortgage applications for new home purchases in June decreased 3% from May and 23.8% year over year, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market, according to a recent report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. New single-family home sales were reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 704,000 units in...
Real EstateThe Independent

Homeowners can lock into new sub-1% mortgage deal for five years

Homeowners can fix their mortgage rate at below 1% for five years, with a new deal being launched on Wednesday. Nationwide Building Society said its new deal has a five-year fixed rate at 0.99% and will be available to those looking to move home or remortgage. A finance expert said...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Why Buyers Won’t Find Relief in Lower Lumber Prices

Homebuyers will not see lower home prices due to dropping lumber prices because it’s just one factor among many others causing builders to raise prices. The cost for steel mill products and OSB remain elevated in addition to an ongoing shortage of skilled labor and buildable lots. On top of those factors, there remains a high demand for housing. CNBC says builders have no reason to lower prices at this time. Though lumber prices are down more than 50% in the course of a few months, prices remain 100% higher than spring 2020 and there are builders still working with lumber they purchased at those heightened prices.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

How Commute Times Affect Home Prices

Affordability remains the top concern for homebuyers, as illustrated by Zillow’s recent findings on the correlation between commute time and home sales. Short commutes were once a hot commodity in pre-pandemic times, but lifestyles have since shifted. The shifting priorities have spurred price increases in affordable areas with shorter commute times and price drops in expensive areas with short commute times. For example, homes in San Francisco and New York have experienced less intense price spikes, but homes in Detroit and Baltimore have seen dramatic upticks. It shows that people choose affordability over other factors and when given the chance, people will move where it is more affordable.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Starter Home Inventory at Five-Decade Low

There were 418,000 new starter homes constructed in the late 1970s, but there were just 65,000 starter homes completed in 2020. Freddie Mac defines entry-level housing as homes up to 1,400 square feet, and inventory for those homes is now at a five-decade low, reports Realtor.com. A chief economist at Freddie Mac said he expected the share of start homes to drop in expensive metropolitan areas such as New York, but the trend is nationwide. In Florida, homes with up to 1,400 square feet of living area made up 58% of the new housing supply in 1985, but that share dropped to 12%.
Real EstateNBC San Diego

Builders Pull Back as More Homebuyers Are Priced Out of the Market

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, fell more than expected to the lowest since August. Mortgage applications to purchase a newly built home dropped nearly 24% in June year over year. The median price of a newly built home in May was up 18% compared with May 2020. There...
Real Estatethekatynews.com

What First-Time Land Buyers Need To Know

With all the talk of rising home prices and the stock market, it’s no wonder that many individuals are looking to invest in land. First-time land buyers often find themselves a little lost when it comes to what they need to know before making their first purchase. This article is going to cover some of those basics.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Competitive residential buying market affecting renters

Trying to buy a house in Mesa County is looking more and more like a competitive eBay auction. The median price for a home in Mesa County sold in June was $325,000, compared to $320,000 in May, $315,000 in April and $272,000 in June 2020, according to Bray Real Estate’s residential real estate report for June.
Real Estatefinance-commerce.com

Existing U.S. home sales increase in June

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs. Existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units, the National...
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Durfey: Winds of change in the housing market?

The residential real estate market in Peoria continues to be a seller’s market, certainly, but we are starting to see movement from the extreme seller’s market to one that offers a little more favor to buyers than we have seen in quite some time. There has been a consistent but...
Real EstateCNBC

Here's how to tap your house for cash as home prices soar

The amount of available, tappable home equity has hit another all-time high. With so much equity on hand, homeowners may be able to lower their monthly payments, take cash out or both. Soaring home prices are making many homeowners wealthier and wealthier. Those with mortgages — about 62% of all...
MarketsLaredo Morning Times

The Property Line: 5 Mortgage Trends for the Rest of 2021

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It's brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year.

