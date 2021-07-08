Starter home prices are growing seven times faster than renter income
Market conditions are growing more challenging for renters who are trying to become first-time home buyers as down payment savings timelines expand. Housing affordability fell below historical averages in half of the country in the second quarter, with the lower end of the market seeing the greatest extremes. Starter home prices are appreciating at nearly seven times the pace of renter income, according to Zillow.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
