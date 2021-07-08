Contributor reflects on Schroder's announcement

I would like to make some reflections concerning the announcement that Wil Schroder will not seek a third term as state senator. In my world this decision is tantamount to retiring from a job that one could no doubt retain until perpetuity. This decision to retire is what Wil’s predecessor, Katie Stine, elected to do in 2013. I say, “good for Wil and my friend Katie Stine”. I know of no one including myself that endorses “career politicians”.