County cemetery board and historical society

The Pendleton County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Pendleton County Cemetery Board are asking for the county’s help in identifying cemeteries. At this time, the historical society has over 130 cemeteries listed for the county. These have been identified and located. Some of these have only one grave, but they are important and have been documented by the society and also by John Steele’s PVA office by the work of Debbie Jones.