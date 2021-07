Your credit score is a fundamental part of your life as an individual or an organization. It is the measure of your creditworthiness, and the value ranges from 300 and 850. Anything above 700 is a good credit score as most consumers fall between 600 and 750. Credit score or creditworthiness significantly affects numerous financial transactions like auto loans, car insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and more. Persons with low creditworthiness will have to pay more for these transactions every year. In addition, it helps lenders decide whether to extend or deny you credit.