The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be sticking with quarterback Derek Carr for the long haul, but could that mean Jon Gruden’s entire contract?. Before the 2018 NFL season, the then-Oakland Raiders were able to pull off something that the fan base had been clamoring for. Jon Gruden, the last head coach to make the franchise an NFL power, was brought out of retirement by team owner Mark Davis, as the Silver and Black signed him to a 10-year/$100 million contract to get the team pointed in the right direction.