Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Clayton: Why Seahawks, Jamal Adams are in for an interesting next week

By John Clayton
MyNorthwest.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty clear the Seahawks and safety Jamal Adams are not close to a contract extension, but the next week should be interesting. Adams’ friend and former teammate Marcus Maye, a safety for the Jets, is on a franchise tag and has until next Thursday to agree on a long-term deal with New York. New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams is in the same situation. Franchise tags for safeties this year are worth $10.612 million.

sports.mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Jets#New Orleans Saints#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Seahawks should get answers on Aldon Smith, Josh Gordon soon

Wednesday is an important day for the Seahawks. More from John Clayton: Seahawks, Adams in for an interesting week. Defensive end Aldon Smith has his arraignment in New Orleans. He has been charged with second degree assault for an alleged fight at a coffee shop in Louisiana. The charge could lead to an eight-year jail term.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the contract situation is “slow-going” between the Seahawks and holdout S Jamal Adams. “The Seahawks are committed to getting this done, but I’m told it has been a bit slow-going,” Fowler said about Adams’ contract negotiatons. “This is a situation that could bleed through training camp, even possibly close to Week 1. It’s complicated because Jamal Adams has some leverage. He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he’s trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I’m not saying he’s holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they’re dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who’s willing to bet on himself.”
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Sign Josh Gordon? Trade For Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard + Trade Jamal Adams?

In today’s Seattle Seahawks rumors mailbag Tom Downey answers your free agency rumors questions and roster rumors questions. Should the Seahawks re-sign Josh Gordon to add another weapon to Russell Wilson’s repertoire? Where does the Seattle Seahawks offensive line rank across the league? Should Seattle go after Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard? Can they add some offensive line help through free agency or the NFL Draft? Will the Seahawks trade Jamal Adams or give him the contract extension he’s been asking for? Tom Downey from Chat Sports gives you the latest Seattle Seahawks rumors & news in today’s video!
NFLField Gulls

ESPN releases future projections that paint an interesting picture of the Seahawks

Some of ESPN’s lead NFL experts — Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder, and Field Yates — created an article titled, “NFL Future Power Rankings 2021: Projections for all 32 teams for the next three seasons.” While they don't actually project future power rankings for each of the next three seasons, they do rate each team’s quarterback, roster (Other than QB), coaching, drafting ability, and front office, in terms of how they project for the next three seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Jamal Adams contract talks are ‘slow’ in Seattle (Report)

Could trouble be brewing in Jamal Adams‘ Pacific Northwest paradise?. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, contract talks between the Seattle Seahawks and the former New York Jets defender haven’t been moving at an optimal pace. The one-year anniversary of the trade that sent Adams to the opposite coast lands on July...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Should be ready for training camp

Following an excused absence from June minicamp, the Seahawks expect Adams to show up for the start of training camp in late July, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports. Adams is scheduled to play out 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he likely is aiming for a long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. While comments from coach Pete Carroll suggest the Seahawks aren't expecting a holdout, Adams could have other ideas if negotiations don't progress over the next few weeks. He should be healthy for the start of camp, coming back from January surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, making a big splash in his first year with the Seahawks. In three years with the Jets, he averaged 91 tackles, 8.3 pass defenses, 4.0 sacks and 2.0 forced fumbles.
NFLField Gulls

Opinion on Jamal Adams as top-tier safety varies widely in ESPN’s positional rankings survey

We’ve reached the part of the NFL offseason where listicles really take off as the premium source of content prior to the start of training camp and preseason. Once again ESPN compiled the thoughts and rankings of “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions,” and it should be clarified that this is specifically a ranking for now and not projecting well into the future.
NFLbluzz.org

Seahawks: Latest Jamal Adams contract update is frustrating

Despite both sides desire to get a contract done, Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks don’t seem to be close on a new deal. Jamal Adams got his wish last offseason, getting traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks. His first season with the Seahawks went well, as he set the record for most sacks by a defensive back in a season (9.5). His presence in opposing backfields was a key reason why Seattle’s defense turned the corner last last year.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Latest Russell Wilson quotes put issues with Seahawks to bed

The story of Russell Wilson’s complaints about the Seahawks is officially over. I just wonder if everyone will accept that. On Wednesday, Wilson went on the Dan Patrick Show (video here) and said that his relationship with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is stronger than ever. He also stated how he wants to stay a Seahawk.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Seahawks have to make Jamal Adams the NFL's highest-paid safety

Last season, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had 62 solo tackles, 32 stops, 9.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries. Impressive numbers for a guy on a new team who missed four games due to injury, and played several games at less than 100%. Adams also was targeted 54 times in coverage, allowing 41 catches for 446 yards, 194 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 118.3.
NFLField Gulls

12 thoughts with a week to go before Seahawks training camp officially starts

About a year before Mookie approached me about writing for Field Gulls, I considered creating my own blog. The blog was not going to be topic-specific; I have far too many interests for that. Instead, it would have simply been “an unfettered extension of my unique perspective”; a way for me to share my thoughts with those that cared to read them.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Safeties

Marcus Maye’s lack of a long-term deal leaves the New York Jets in a prickly situation as year two of the post-Jamal Adams era looms. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Rost: What we learned about Seahawks, 49ers from a 49ers expert

As part of an early look around the rest of the NFC West, my 710 ESPN Seattle co-host Jake Heaps and I have interviewed a few reporters and analysts who cover the Seahawks’ three divisional foes on Jake and Stacy. Brock Huard’s warning about Seahawks: ‘It’s not going to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy