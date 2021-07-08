Clayton: Why Seahawks, Jamal Adams are in for an interesting next week
It’s pretty clear the Seahawks and safety Jamal Adams are not close to a contract extension, but the next week should be interesting. Adams’ friend and former teammate Marcus Maye, a safety for the Jets, is on a franchise tag and has until next Thursday to agree on a long-term deal with New York. New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams is in the same situation. Franchise tags for safeties this year are worth $10.612 million.sports.mynorthwest.com
