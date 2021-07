Sunshine yellow, rich and moist, warm and vanilla-scented ... there's just something about yellow cake. Whether thickly slathered in fudgy buttercream frosting or topped with fruit and freshly whipped cream, the classic cake has us all, well, whipped up. For many, it was the first cake they ever made from a mix, if only because it called out so insistently from the grocery store shelf, demanding to be made. How does it even get so yellow? Certainly not from the vanilla flavoring, and certainly not from another ingredient like lemon, since yellow cake doesn't actually contain lemon at all.