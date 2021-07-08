Groove – Episode #79: Tom Kennedy

Singer-songwriter and author Doug Hoekstra has earned numerous awards for both his music and writing. Over the past three decades, his eight albums and three books have earned him an Independent Publisher Award, a Pushcart Prize, a Nashville Music Award and a nomination for an Independent Music Award. Then, after his 2008 album Blooming Roses, the Nashville polymath set music aside for long enough that you might have thought he’d given it up completely. However, recent events inspired a resurgence of the creative fire that had previously propelled him. That resulted in an ambitious and distinctive new album The Day Deserved in April, followed in June by Ten Seconds In-Between, a short-story collection published by Toronto press Better Than Starbucks.