Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Groove – Episode #79: Tom Kennedy

By Mitch Joel
No Treble
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first started playing the bass in my early teens, the drumming of Dave Weckl always amazed and inspired me. When I think of Weckl, I often think of John Patitucci… and I always think of Tom Kennedy. In 1998, Tom became an integral part of Modern Drummer Hall...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Hubbard
Person
Steve Gadd
Person
Steve Lukather
Person
Frank Gambale
Person
John Patitucci
Person
Mike Stern
Person
Dave Grusin
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Dave Weckl
Person
Lee Ritenour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Bandcamp#Itunes#Google Play#Rss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Google
Related
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

Under the Stars: New you, new grooves

Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases and a number of other adjacent items. Let’s get it!. Zacky, who runs the San Francisco record store Nice Timing, has shared the shuffling house track “Bay Area Blues.” With a cooling, foggy demeanor resembling the muddle-haze that runs through Hayes Valley and over the Mission, it’s a fitting accomplice to sky-gazing in Dolores Park. Catch him live at Monarch presented by WERD on July 25th.
Behind Viral VideosNo Treble

Top 10: The Most Watched Bass Videos (June 2021)

June was a pretty great month for videos on No Treble. Of the 30 we shared, here are your top 10 favorites for the month. 3. Charles Berthoud: If “Californication” Was The Hardest Song In The World. Charles Berthoud is running a series of videos with this challenge posted to...
Cambridge, MANo Treble

Harvie S Releases Archive Recording Featuring Mike Stern, Alan Dawson

In 1985, jazz bassist Harvie S was offered a gig at the thriving 1369 Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He called upon guitarist Mike Stern and drummer Alan Dawson to make a trio for the three-night run, which produced some amazing music. Luckily, the gigs were recorded and we can now hear the bassist’s band with the new album Going For It.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Nels Cline on Creativity and More

Source: Barry Cleveland interviews Nels Cline. The idiosyncratic guitarist has received widespread recognition for his incendiary soloing and hip compositional contributions as a member of Wilco—though viewed within the totality of his creative endeavors, rock star might reasonably be considered his “day job.” Cline has released more than 50 albums as a leader or principal collaborator—including seven with his longstanding free-jazz ensemble the Nels Cline Singers and a celebrated duo project with Julian Lage—and performed on well over 100 others by a wildly diverse group of artists that includes Yoko Ono, Lydia Lunch, Rickie Lee Jones, Lee Ranaldo, Thurston Moore, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Rufus Wainwright, Tinariwen, Banyon, Wayne Kramer, Medeski Martin & Wood, Osamu Kitajima, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Carla Bozulich, Zeena Parkins, and John Zorn.
Musicgeauganews.com

Hiroshi Masuda Guitar Tabs

Hiroshi Masuda Guitar Tabs – Yola The Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar Player Known As “peacejoytown” On YouTube. Credited As An Arranger On Korean Wonder …. Jun 19, 2021 — Traditional and folk songs – guitar tab with sheet music – start page. … hiroshi masuda free tabs, laurence juber tabs, the beatles fingerstyle tabs …
MusicNo Treble

Josh Cohen Publishes “Tapping Grooves: Vol 1”

If you’ve been following No Treble for a while, there’s a good chance you’ve seen videos of Josh Cohen playing some mind-bending bass tapping. (He also wrote a four-part series on tapping for us.) Now he’s released a transcription and play-along book on the subject for four, five, and six-string basses.
Musicjazztimes.com

JT Video Premiere: Sanborn Sessions Featuring Sting

Good news: Sanborn Sessions, the digital music show hosted by multiple Grammy Award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn, is back. And JazzTimes is honored to premiere its latest episode, recorded remotely and featuring singer/songwriter/guitarist/bassist Sting. As has become customary in these “remote sessions,” the episode begins with a pre-production Zoom meeting, in...
Musickuvo.org

Stories of Standards—Bags Groove

Tune in weekday mornings to hear our favorite versions of “Bags’ Groove.” Rodney Franks presents Stories of Standards Monday through Friday at 7:50 and 8:50 am. Stories of Standards is sponsored by ListenUp. Milt Jackson composed and first recorded “Bags’ Groove” in 1952, with the other members of what became...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: David Crosby

David Crosby gets by with a little help from his friends, including Donald Fagen of Steely Dan and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, on "For Free," an expertly conceived album that drops just shy of Croz's 80th birthday. Crosby's son, James Raymond, produced the album and also penned the touching...
Musicwfpk.org

J Mascis, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Steve Earle and more contribute to Neal Casal tribute album

Even if you don’t recognize the name, there’s a good chance you knew the late Neal Casal‘s work. Whether as a producer, a lead guitarist for Ricky Medlocke‘s incarnation of Blackfoot, as a member of Ryan Adams‘ backing band the Cardinals or The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, or perhaps his solo work, Casal’s efforts were always admired by his peers.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Doug Hoekstra Gets Back in the Groove

Singer-songwriter and author Doug Hoekstra has earned numerous awards for both his music and writing. Over the past three decades, his eight albums and three books have earned him an Independent Publisher Award, a Pushcart Prize, a Nashville Music Award and a nomination for an Independent Music Award. Then, after his 2008 album Blooming Roses, the Nashville polymath set music aside for long enough that you might have thought he’d given it up completely. However, recent events inspired a resurgence of the creative fire that had previously propelled him. That resulted in an ambitious and distinctive new album The Day Deserved in April, followed in June by Ten Seconds In-Between, a short-story collection published by Toronto press Better Than Starbucks.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

The Rolling Stones’ ‘Some Girls’: The Grooves of Now

As they approach the end of their sixth decade of performing and recording, The Rolling Stones know they’ve been written off by some critics and music fans as irrelevant has-beens—just about as many times as they’ve been hailed for their ability to “reinvent” themselves and stage a “comeback.” To be anointed the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band one year and a weak parody of themselves the next is no doubt a source of some vexation, and perhaps rueful hilarity, to a group that transcended any need to defend itself many years ago.
Cotati, CAPress Democrat

New Bob Dylan reggae remix made at Prairie Sun Recording Studios in Cotati

Well-known reggae record producer Doctor Dread of Calistoga has created a new 12-inch vinyl disc, released July 17 by Sony, featuring two reggae remixes of Bob Dylan’s 1983 track “Jokerman.”. Doctor Dread spent two days last February at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati working on the project, said the studio’s...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Learn 5 of Alex Lifeson's iconic open-string chords

Compared with the piano, the guitar’s potential to play a variety of chords may seem limited, but these supposed restrictions force us to explore its scope for mixing the tones of open and fretted strings, creating unusual voicings that contain scale and chord tones out of sequence, as well as unison ‘drone’ type effects.
MusicWenatchee World

Album reviews: John Mayer, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

John Mayer didn’t want to create a “’costume” record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With “Sob Rock,” Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-’80s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to “grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it.”
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Posted by
The US Sun

Who is Bruce Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa?

BRUCE Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa have been married for three decades. Bruce and Patti's daughter Jessica is set to head to the Tokyo Olympics this year. Vivienne Patricia "Patti" Scialfa is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984.
MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy