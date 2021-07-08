Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The US Sun

Gossip Girl’s true identity revealed in reboot’s very first episode and show’s fans are ‘disappointed’ by twist

By Rachael Ellenbogen
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3zxR_0arMoFfb00

FANS of the original Gossip Girl had to wait six seasons to find out the identity of the anonymous blogger, but viewers of the reboot had to wait just part of one episode.

The new HBO Max iteration of the iconic teen drama revealed who is behind the Gossip Girl Instagram account in the premiere on Thursday.

WARNING Contains spoilers from Gossip Girl (2021) episode 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYn4S_0arMoFfb00
The new Gossip Girl series revealed the anonymous insider's identity in the first episode Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

While the CW series revealed the blogger to be outsider-turned-insider Dan Humphrey, the new hidden poster was found to be not part of the in crowd at all.

The teachers at Constance Billard and St. Jude’s, which are now combined, banded together after having had enough of the ridicule and threats to their jobs at the hands of their students.

After hearing about the old Gossip Girl blog from their co-worker Rebecca Sherman, who used to attend the school at the same time as original characters Blair, Serena, Dan, Nate, and Chuck, they decided to bring her back from the dead.

Rebecca told her co-workers, after one of them said Nate was an esteemed alumni: “It’s not like Nate Archibald was such a saint when we started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NULyA_0arMoFfb00
The teachers at Constance Billard / St. Jude’s decided to revive GG Credit: HBO MAX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7TaN_0arMoFfb00
The decision came after ridicule at the hands of their students and learning about the original drama-filled blog from their co-worker, and former student, Rebecca Credit: HBO MAX

“When I was a student, we lived under constant threat. People like Nate were scared straight.”

She went on to spill all about the old GG website, with all of the teachers eventually crowding around their lounge and devouring every last drama-filled post.

Wanting to teach the kids a lesson, the pack of educators, led by Kate Keller (played by former fashion blogger Tavi Gevinson), decided to pick up where the anonymous insider had left off.

This time, they figured a social media platform would be the best way to get these 2021 teens’ attention – first trying Twitter, to absolute no luck, and then landing on Instagram.

At first the new in crowd of Manhattan’s elite pays the Instagram no mind, despite being tagged in posts, but eventually they’re forced to pay attention once secrets are spilled and rumors are shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhAg5_0arMoFfb00
Realizing they had to update it for the times, they switched from a blog to an Instagram Credit: HBO MAX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCiLT_0arMoFfb00
Fans slammed the 'gross' teachers for 'stalking' teens and 'bullying' them Credit: HBO MAX

Fans weren’t too happy with the shocking twist of Gossip Girl’s identity – which is not just one but a whole group of adults.

They blasted these teachers for not knowing any better than the teens and coming after the minors with “stalking” and others “gross” behaviors.

One of the worst actions, according to fans, was the moment one teacher stood outside in the rain and took photos of two teens undressing through an apartment window.

“Them predatory a** teachers taking pics of teenagers while undressing irk me the f*** out #GossipGirl,” one grossed-out fan wrote.

Another said: "Not the teachers being messy and creating gossip girl that’s so whack what the hell #GossipGirl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaWnD_0arMoFfb00
Many especially took issue with one teacher photographing teens undressing through a window Credit: HBO MAX

Most read in Entertainment

Others said "these teachers are sick in the head" and that they're "disappointed" by the new twist, though they're at least happy to hear Kristen Bell's voice again as the Gossip girl narrator.

The new show's cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith

With a weekly release schedule, episode 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot comes out on HBO Max on Thursday, July 15.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Identity#Manhattan#Stalking#Tv Series#Hbo#Cw#Gg#Twitter#Instagram#Gossipgirl#Entertainment Others
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Olivia Jade Calls Out Gossip Girl Reboot For Line Referencing Her And Fuller House's Lori Loughlin

Nine years after Gossip Girl ended, a new reboot has premiered on HBO Max and a new Gossip Girl is out to carry the torch and ruin lives of Constance’s elite. There are many updated references from what the original would deliver on The CW. While many fans have reveled in the many references, there is one influencer who is calling out the new series for a particular reference.
Posted by
The US Sun

Gossip Girl reboot fans slam the show’s teachers as ‘predatory losers’ for their ‘deranged’ antics in episode 1

FANS of the new Gossip Girl reboot quickly took issue with one set of characters on the HBO Max series when it premiered on Thursday: The teachers. Viewers of the show, which acts as a sequel of sorts to the original CW version, slammed the high school teachers as “predatory losers” for acting in such a “deranged” manner toward the students in episode 1.
TV SeriesComicBook

Gossip Girl Reboot's Shocking Reveal Explained by Series Creator

Thursday morning brought the long-awaited return of Gossip Girl, as the reboot of the popular series made its debut on HBO Max. This version of the show takes place in the modern day and follows a different group of private school students, but there is still a Gossip Girl (narrated again by Kristen Bell), dishing all of the secrets publicly. In the original series, the identity of the Gossip Girl blog writer was a mystery until the very end, when it was revealed that Dan was behind the account. The reboot, however, unveils the identity of the Gossip Girl in a matter of minutes.
TV SeriesBattalion Texas AM

HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot has promising season premiere

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot was released on Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max to much fanfare from the original show’s audience. While the reboot focuses on a different cast of characters in the modern day, it does an excellent job balancing the original storyline. The progression of the first episode has characters rediscovering and reigniting the spite of the original Gossip Girl blog, now on the modern day Instagram platform.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Gossip Girl EP Explains Why the Reboot Isn't Keeping 'Her' Identity a Secret

Spotted in this article: spoilers from the series premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, as well as from the original CW series’ finale. Proceed with caution. Part of the fun of The CW’s Gossip Girl (2007–2012) was theorizing about the face behind the titular tattler, regardless of how you feel about that polarizing reveal in the series finale. But HBO Max’s reboot, which dropped its first episode on Thursday, isn’t interested in playing that game again.
TV SeriesDecider

Does the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Show up in the HBO Max Reboot?

HBO Max‘s new drama Gossip Girl doesn’t exactly pick up where the CW original left off, but the two shows are definitely connected. Not only does this new series follow the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, but — as viewers will soon realize while watching the new Gossip Girl — the original Gossip Girl blog is the inspiration behind the new one. While lamenting how unruly the teens of Constance Billiard and St. Jude’s have become, a new crew of millennial teachers learn that the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl’s ire. A former classmate of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Nate (Chace Crawford), Dan (Penn Badgley), and Chuck (Ed Westwick) turned teacher at the school clues her coworkers in on the legend of Gossip Girl. They, in turn, decide to launch their own version of Gossip Girl, and the drama begins.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy