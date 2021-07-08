Cancel
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska admits she ‘doesn’t miss’ being on MTV show after quitting series

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago

TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska admitted she doesn't exactly miss the MTV series that launched her into fame.

The now former reality star walked away from the program to "protect" her eldest daughter Aubree's privacy.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxbxC_0arMoEms00
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska doesn't sound at all like she's yearns to be back on the MTV series Credit: Instagram / Chelsea Houska
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siWb1_0arMoEms00
The now mother of four spent over 10 years on the MTV network Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to answer various questions from fans, but one was a certain head-turner.

"Do you miss being on Teen Mom yet?" a user asked, to which Chelsea replied by simply sharing a short clip of her shaking her head, "no."

Back in November 2020, the mother of four confirmed she was hanging up her MTV badge for good.

She said at the time: "MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APFuw_0arMoEms00
After debuting on 16 & pregnant in 2009, Chelsea moved on to Teen mom 2 in 2011 Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbN6Q_0arMoEms00
Late last year, she confirmed her exit from the show Credit: MTV

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this..."

She added: "We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6bO4_0arMoEms00
The former reality star was said to have exited the show to 'protect' her daughter Aubree's 'privacy' Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLAum_0arMoEms00
Viewers were able to see Chelsea butt heads with Aubree's father Adam Lind Credit: MTV

A source would later tell The Ashley that Chelsea's exit had plenty to do with her 11-year-old daughter.

The insider told the outlet: "Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older.

"She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age. She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaZux_0arMoEms00
They were also able to see Chelsea find a new love, Cole DeBoer Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Chelsea made her TV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before joining Teen Mom 2 in 2011.

Viewers saw her raise Aubree, butt heads with her baby daddy Adam Lind, and eventually marry Cole DeBoer before welcoming two more kids, Layne and Watson.

After quitting the series, Chelsea would welcome her fourth child, daughter Walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqA4A_0arMoEms00
The couple would welcome three more kids Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253a5b_0arMoEms00
Including their youngest, daughter Walker

The ex TV star's post MTV career has focused on her businesses, including Aubree Says and Belle & Rae Co.

However, Chelsea and Cole have also run into some trouble, as they are currently being sued by consulting company Envy for $3 million for allegedly withholding money made from social media promotions.

Even with the unresolved lawsuit, Chelsea remains one of the most popular stars from the MTV series, although, she receives plenty of hate even after quitting.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Chelsea shared why she doesn’t respond to her critics online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EcEW_0arMoEms00
Since leaving the reality series, Chelsea is now focusing on her businesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InF9O_0arMoEms00
She previously revealed she's been receiving 'so much' hate from strangers Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The ex TV personality said: “You shouldn’t [reply] because it’s bull crap.

“Sometimes it’s nice to put people in their place if they’re saying something mean and you just want to say something back … but it’s always best to take the high road.”

Chelsea added that she has received “so much” criticism from strangers, sharing: “We’re on a show called Teen Mom. We’ve heard it all.”

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
