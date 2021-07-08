MDI Graduate Deandra Kanu to Appear on Bachelor in Paradise This Summer on ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is filling up its beach huts. ABC has released the starting cast for its summer spinoff in The Bachelor franchise. Listed in reverse chronological order by the most recent seasons, the cast is as follows: Karl Smith from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette; Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor; Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette; Natasha Parker, Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Tammy Ly and Victoria Paul from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor; Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette; and Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.