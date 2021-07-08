Cancel
MDI Graduate Deandra Kanu to Appear on Bachelor in Paradise This Summer on ABC

By Chris Popper
Z107.3
Z107.3
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deandra Kanu, who graduated from MDI High School in 2014 will be on ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer. Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" will air on August 16. Tune in to watch Deandra shine while in Mexico. Anything can happen in paradise!. Deandra Kanu graduated from MDI in...

z1073.com

Brewer, ME
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

