Special commissioners meeting Monday will focus on planning, voting precinct
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday, July 12, to conduct a workshop with the county planning board. The meeting is in the wake of commissioners voting Tuesday for a moratorium on all major subdivision applications. That vote came after commissioners in June rejected a mobile home subdivision that had been proposed for the Antioch community. Residents said the development would threaten the rural nature of their area and lead to additional traffic and potentially crime.nrcolumbus.com
