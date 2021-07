CBS brings the tension with the first veto competition of the season for CBS' Big Brother and it includes a crazy game with massive cocktails. First off, spoilers are plentiful and heading your way in this article…so turn back now if you don't want surprises. Ok, now we need to talk about Frenchie. The man who seemingly had a plan, now has had things go off the rails for him and this recent Veto competition did not help bring back any trust. Confirming the eventual confusion that was bound to happen, after the nomination ceremony many houseguests felt very thrown off, especially the nominees, Kyland & Alyssa.