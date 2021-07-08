Cancel
Marilyn Manson turns himself in to police after alleged spitting incident

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson has turned himself into police for an alleged spitting incident which took place in 2019. The 52-year-old rocker was wanted for arrest by New Hampshire police in May after he allegedly spat at a female videographer before blowing his nose “at her” during an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion back in August 2019.

