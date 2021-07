Ty Allen is the CEO of SocialClimb, a company that offers automated patient acquisition software & predictive analytics data for healthcare. It has become increasingly difficult in recent years for independent medical practices to remain independent. Declining reimbursements, regulatory changes, new technology requirements, increasing administrative burdens and changing marketing needs have combined to put physician-owned practices in a precarious position. Physicians are letting go of their need for autonomy and saying “yes” to hospital employment and private equity-backed consolidation in increasing numbers.