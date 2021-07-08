Cancel
The Real Reason Marilyn Manson Turned Himself In To The Authorities

By Kathryn Cook
Marilyn Manson is known for pushing the envelope. And while the rocker has been at the center of plenty of headlines throughout his life, many of them have been pretty negative in recent years, including some incredibly serious allegations against him. In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram to drop a bombshell allegation against the singer. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she wrote about her relationship with Manson. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." The post received a lot of attention from fans, who flooded in with support.

Los Angeles, CAwcn247.com

Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Manson was booked and released last week without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire. Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson’s surrender.
Gilford, NHWPTV

Rocker Manson turns himself into LAPD on assault charges

Rocker Marilyn Manson turned himself in on Friday to the Los Angeles Police Department on charges related to an assault. According to USA Today, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was released on personal recognizance bail...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Why the Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing Was 'Heartbreaking' to Cover

The latest spate of stories on Britney Spears’ oppressive 13-year conservatorship have been dominating the entertainment headlines for the past month. On June 24, the pop star gave her first public testimony in court that was livestreamed to the media. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” she told a Los Angeles probate judge. “I just want my life back.”
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
TVShowsAce

Ben & Jessa Seewald Reveal Baby Number Four’s Gender & Name

As we reported, Ben and Jessa Seewald have welcomed their fourth child to the world. On Monday, they shared the first part of their birth story, but they kept many of the details to themselves. In the video, they didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. So, fans were waiting for the next part of the birth story to find out more details.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

