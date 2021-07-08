Two NEW Harry Potter Virtual Reality Experiences Are Coming SOON

Can anyone believe it’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie was released? It still sounds a little early to be thinking of a reboot at this point, but apparently there’s a rumor running around that it might be a possibility at this time. It would be a little awkward simply because the third movie to Fantastic Beasts hasn’t come out yet, but if anyone is thinking bout this, and it’s easy to believe that some folks are, then it might happen at some point. But the question as to whether it would be a movie or a TV series is tough to say, and the casting would have to be nearly perfect since like it or not, the fans would probably seek to eviscerate anyone that thought to screw around with the casting. Some people literally grew up with Harry Potter being one of the most inspirational and noticeable stories of the time, and it’s easy to think that many people would be firmly against the casting of any individual that didn’t suit their idea of what a character should look like, sound like, or act like.