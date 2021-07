The Euro 2020 semi-finals are here, with a place in the final being up for grabs at Wembley Stadium on 11 July. Italy beat Spain in a thriller on Tuesday, with England now having a chance to book their place in a first major international final since 1966, should they beat Denmark at 8pm on Wednesday. However, unlike other international tournaments, Euro 2020 won’t be having a third-place play-off. No matter who fails in the semi-finals, the losers will be treated equally to the other nations that have been eliminated from the competition; they head straight...