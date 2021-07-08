Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of CSI: Miami

By Kristyn Burtt
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cast of "CSI: Miami" entertained us on-screen for a decade. From 2002 until 2012, we watched the tropically-set, police procedural drama series not only for the action each storyline brought us, but also for learning more about the characters' home lives. Off-screen, the show's cast members have weathered their own journeys when it comes to marriage, dating, and divorce — and some of these actors' real-life love stories even have a happy ending, while others appeared to be picture-perfect fairy tales from afar, but were actually a little (or, a lot) more dramatic.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Wes Ramsey
Person
Marguerite Moreau
Person
Eddie Cibrian
Person
Dan Cooper
Person
Brendan Fehr
Person
Eva Larue
Person
Majandra Delfino
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Emily Procter
Person
David Caruso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Art#Domestic Violence#Life Partners#Cma Awards#Cbs#Access#Parade#Seinfeld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Miami, FLPage Six

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ filming in Montauk

The “Real Housewives of Miami” are hitting a different beach. We hear the cast of the upcoming Peacock series is filming in Montauk. “They’ve been shopping and enjoying the Hamptons,” says a source. We’re told Larsa Pippen will also be holding an event there for her jewelry line, Larsa Marie.
Behind Viral VideosAdWeek

OZY Fest Returns with Title Partner TikTok, Expands to Miami

Like all entertainment in 2020, OZY Media‘s annual OZY Fest had to pivot to a virtual model as Covid put a major stopper on all in-person productions. This year, the outdoor event—touted as “TED meets Coachella” by festival-goers—returns with a major title partner and a brand new, second location.
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ex Alex Rodriguez Preventing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck From Buying Home Together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot make a home purchase together and live there happily ever after, at least for now. This is allegedly because of Alex Rodriguez. Not because he's preventing them directly from doing so. Instead, Radar Online reported that the world-renowned singer won't be selling her Los Angeles mansion anytime soon mainly because she still has some financial ties to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy