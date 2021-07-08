The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of CSI: Miami

The cast of "CSI: Miami" entertained us on-screen for a decade. From 2002 until 2012, we watched the tropically-set, police procedural drama series not only for the action each storyline brought us, but also for learning more about the characters' home lives. Off-screen, the show's cast members have weathered their own journeys when it comes to marriage, dating, and divorce — and some of these actors' real-life love stories even have a happy ending, while others appeared to be picture-perfect fairy tales from afar, but were actually a little (or, a lot) more dramatic.