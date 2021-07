Voters across the state should expect to start receiving their ballots soon for the upcoming Primary Election on Aug. 3. The 18-day voting period begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day. Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so voters who choose to return their ballots by U.S. mail do not need to pay for a stamp. Voters may also choose to place their ballots in an official drop box up until the deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.