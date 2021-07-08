Cancel
These Gorgeous Photos Of Sylvester Stallone’s 3 Daughters Will Leave You Speechless

Sylvester Stallone is a proud father to three gorgeous daughters he shares with his wife Jennifer Flavin. His girls are Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. They all recently celebrated the Rocky star’s 75th birthday, where he said that his best birthday present was his family. How sweet!

Check out the following stunning photos of Sly’s daughters – they will truly leave you speechless with their beauty!

Sylvester Stallone’s daughters are absolutely breathtaking

Sistine

Sophia

Scarlet

It’s no secret that the whole family is gorgeous and that all three girls got their good looks from mama Jennifer! Wishing nothing but the best for this stunning family.

