Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Scott The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in south central Indiana Northeastern Scott County in south central Indiana * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were from 6 miles southeast of Vernon to near Scottsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, North Madison, Dupont, and New Frankfort. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH