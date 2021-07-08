Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 458 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Bedford, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medora, Freetown, Kurtz, Heltonville, Norman and Pleasant View.alerts.weather.gov
