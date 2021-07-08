What Were Bill Cosby's First Words After Being Released From Prison?
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault. On June 30, convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby was released from prison on a technicality after being convicted of sexual assault, per The New York Times. Prior to the allegations of sexual assault and the trial, Cosby was a beloved figure known as "America's Dad," thanks to his long-running role as Cliff Huxtable in "The Cosby Show," per BBC. Prior to his rise to global prominence, Cosby was a successful standup comedian.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0